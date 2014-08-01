Are you a Cat lover? Do you love to listen to Irish Drinking Songs? Combine Cats and Celts and you have Irish Drinking Songs for Cat Lovers, a CD for the wonderfully demented kitty cat fanatic. Listen to music you've heard on St. Patrick's Day or by The Dubliners, The Clancy Brothers, The Wolfe Tones, and The Irish Rovers. Then laugh as all your favorite Irish Drinking Songs are rewritten with lyrics about cats. Your love of Celtic music will never be the same! My name is Marc Gunn. I sing a lot of Irish drinking songs. I was on the phone in 2003 when I started singing a version of "Wild Rover" about cats. Then a revelation struck. I love Celtic music. I love cats. Lets combine the two together. So I did. In October 2005, I officially released Irish Drinking Songs for Cat Lovers. Produced by Ari Koinuma, the album was one of the Top 20 CDs on CDBaby the week it was released. It is the #1 Song Parody song and a Top 10 Celtic album. The reviews continue to flow in. Cat lovers everywhere LOVE this CD. Many people asked me what the original songs were that I parodied. So many in fact, that in the summer of 2007, I released Irish Drinking Songs: The Cat Lover's Companion. This album features all the original Irish songs that I parodied on the first CD. Again, it was hit. In 2008, I released the next CD of cat parody songs. It's called Whiskers in the Jar. Success! Celtic producer, Rich Brotherton, worked magic with this album and once a again it is a huge hit with fans. I played a live show that inspired a fantastic album Live at the Cactus Cafe. It even inspired me to release a couple cat songs on my latest non-cat CD called Kilted For Her Pleasure. I released the Irish Pub Songs Companion in 2014. I plan to start writing songs for the next album Sea Shanties for Cat Lovers to be released in 2016 or so. If you'd like to find out what's new, subscribe to my cat Torre's Cat Drinking Tails newsletter or read my Cat Music Blog and Cat Lovers Podcast. There's always something interesting going on in each. And for that matter, you'll find out when I write new songs. If you are a cat lover like I am, I sincerely hope that you find Irish Drinking Songs for Cat Lovers to be an absolute joy. And if you're not a cat lover or hate Irish drinking songs, I hope to change your mind. Slainte!

